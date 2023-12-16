Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GBNXF

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.