Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

Getaround Trading Up 82.8 %

NYSE:GETR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Getaround has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

Get Getaround alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getaround in the second quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getaround in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getaround in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getaround in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getaround in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company offers Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace connects guests who want instant access to cars nearby 24/7 for a variety of use cases. It rents convertibles, minivan, luxury, cargo van, SUV/jeep, coupe/sedan, pickup truck, and hatchback/wagon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getaround Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getaround and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.