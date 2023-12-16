Genpact (NYSE:G) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on G. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of G opened at $34.79 on Friday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Genpact by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genpact by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Genpact by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $2,219,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

