Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMAB

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 148.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 31.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,100,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,815,000 after acquiring an additional 91,639 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.