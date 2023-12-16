Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Genel Energy Price Performance

GEGYY opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $1.55.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

About Genel Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.