Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

GENC stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.