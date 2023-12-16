Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Gencor Industries Trading Up 0.9 %
GENC stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.65.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.39%.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
