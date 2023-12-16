Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $147.86 million and approximately $515,846.14 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 148,251,946 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

