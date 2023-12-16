Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) PT Raised to C$1.20 at BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of GAU opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 15.77. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.0832477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

