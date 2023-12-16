Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Shares of Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $3.38. Galaxy Resources shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 3,700 shares.
Galaxy Resources Stock Down 1.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.
Galaxy Resources Company Profile
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Resources
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.