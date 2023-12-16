FY2024 EPS Estimates for Xerox Holdings Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xerox in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Xerox by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xerox by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 96.15%.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.