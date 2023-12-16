FY2023 EPS Estimates for MaxCyte, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MaxCyte in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MaxCyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MaxCyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

MaxCyte Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.44. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 98.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 139.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MaxCyte by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter worth $31,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MaxCyte

In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $447,362.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,550 shares of company stock worth $187,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

