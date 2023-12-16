FY2023 Earnings Estimate for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Issued By KeyCorp

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VICI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.