FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.18. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

Shares of HWC opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.36. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

