Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 25,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,364,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,211,006.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 53,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $419,440.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $286,695.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,800 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,906.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,520 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,971.20.

On Friday, September 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $222.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.58. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 607,757 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

