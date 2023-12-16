Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey stock opened at $181.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.95 and a 200 day moving average of $216.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $181.47 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

