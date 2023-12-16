Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average of $258.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

