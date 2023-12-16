Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 825.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

