Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 5,609 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

