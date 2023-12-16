Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 49 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $435.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $441.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

