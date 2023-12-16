Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

