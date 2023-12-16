Fulton Bank N.A. Has $685,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $139.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.