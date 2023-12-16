Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

