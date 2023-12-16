Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 556 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

