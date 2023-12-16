Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,876 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLI stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $123.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

