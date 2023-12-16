Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after buying an additional 771,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after buying an additional 786,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,257,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,068,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,671,000 after buying an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.93. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 77,558 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $7,951,246.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,376 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,510. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

