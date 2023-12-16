FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

