Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.06

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.06 and last traded at $85.30, with a volume of 24025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 58.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Freshpet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $214,405,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $426,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.