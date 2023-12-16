Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.