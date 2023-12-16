Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$203.31.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

FNV opened at C$148.63 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$217.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$167.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$181.81.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8014113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

