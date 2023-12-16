Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,878 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

