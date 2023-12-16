Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,028 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after buying an additional 147,593 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.04 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

