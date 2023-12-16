Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,213 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 14.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 238,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $80.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.93.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.