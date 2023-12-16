Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

