Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

