Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.