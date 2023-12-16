Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 79,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 73,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWH stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

