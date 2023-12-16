Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Shares of COP stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

