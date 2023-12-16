Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VWO opened at $41.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

