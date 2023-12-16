Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $143.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average is $118.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

