Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

