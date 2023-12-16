Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after purchasing an additional 899,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,892,000 after purchasing an additional 243,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.55 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

