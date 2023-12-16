Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,285 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

