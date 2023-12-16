Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

