Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 116,566 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 116,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,262,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,336,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $114.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $107.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $79.71 and a one year high of $115.79.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.