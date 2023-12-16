Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,770 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,732 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CLF opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLF shares. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

