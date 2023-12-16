FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SKOR)

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $47.54 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $48.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

