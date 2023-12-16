Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $86.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Five9 stock opened at $81.88 on Monday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 43.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

