First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 18th

Shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 18th.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWBI opened at $0.22 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.16. On average, research analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Wave BioPharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWBI. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Wave BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.