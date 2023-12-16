First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.41

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.41 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 2816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $864.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,408,000 after buying an additional 146,280 shares during the period. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $7,580,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $4,577,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $3,480,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

