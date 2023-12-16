First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.41

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.41 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 2816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $864.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,408,000 after buying an additional 146,280 shares during the period. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $7,580,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $4,577,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $3,480,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

