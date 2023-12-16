First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.41

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.41 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 2816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $864.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
