First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the November 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 435,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 422,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 142,165 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 358,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $11.66 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.